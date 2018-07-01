New York Mets

Mets Merized
Usatsi_10956196_154511658_lowres-560x373

Mets Minors Recap: Alonso Slugs 30th Homer

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 1m

Las Vegas (61-61) 9, Fresno (70-52) 6  Box ScorePeter Alonso 1B: 1-4, HR, 2 RBI, K, .251/.354/.560Dominic Smith DH: 0-4, BB, .259/.336/.395Patrick Kivlehan 3B: 3-4, 2 HR, 2B, 6 RB

Tweets