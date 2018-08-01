New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Jenrry Mejia Pitches Four Scoreless Innings for DSL Mets
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 2m
New York Mets right-hander Jenrry Mejia made his return to affiliated ball on Thursday in the Dominican Summer League.Mejia, 28, pitched four scoreless innings for the DSL Mets in his first ap
Tweets
-
RT @thebigm: #Rays leadoff man Mallex Smith on Jose Urena throwing at Ronald Acuna last night: "I was pissed. I don't like that… https://t.co/TSvq6mhm8bTV / Radio Network
-
Peter Alonso in 499 plate appearances/411 at-bats this season between AA/AAA: .285/.401/.567, 24 2B, 3B, 30 HR, 10… https://t.co/fYYP9t1QkXBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @VorosM: On Tuesday, after setting a bench PR, I was a little too emphatic with my fist pump. Today, after finishing my warm… https://t.co/2aa71ISDrTTV / Radio Personality
-
Kevin Plawecki’s grand slam = a chance to win the Porsche #DriveAwaySweepstakes. Enter here ?… https://t.co/Ea7jfuCuQqOfficial Team Account
-
We've partner with @ConnorsCure to fight Pediatric Cancer! Are you ready to join the battle? Purchase your Connor's… https://t.co/cd5un8bXbzMinors
-
RT @ESPNStatsInfo: ESPN researcher Sarah Langs talks to Buster Olney about the most intriguing numbers of the day on Ronald Acuña Jr.,… https://t.co/Dm8zFijWxnBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets