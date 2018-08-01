New York Mets

Mets Merized
Brandon-nimmo-4-560x381

Nimmo Collects Career-High Five Hits

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 2m

Brandon Nimmo spearheaded the New York Mets unstoppable offense on Wednesday night with five hits in their 16-5 win over the Baltimore Orioles.Nimmo went 5-for-5 with two doubles, triple, thre

Tweets