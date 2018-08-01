New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MMO Prospect Spotlight: Kay Worth The Wait
by: John Sheridan — Mets Merized Online 2m
In 2013, Mets used their 29th round draft pick to select LHP Anthony Kay out of Ward Melville High School. The interest was quite understandable with Kay setting 27 different pitching records at
Tweets
-
The Amazon Treasure Truck will be rolling up at MCU Park tomorrow from 11 AM - 4 PM with an exclusive offer on WWE… https://t.co/SZvkP3kLLsMinors
-
Brandon Nimmo in CF this year: 1 DRS, -5.2 UZR/150 Austin Jackson in CF this year: -14 DRS, -26.2 UZR/150Blogger / Podcaster
-
Though T.J. Rivera has not yet resumed his minor league rehab assignment since sustaining a setback last month, the… https://t.co/ydtcmvfoQ6Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets at Phillies, Thursday at 4:05 p.m. https://t.co/8OK8vy2lHnBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MannyActa14: I know some ppl like complete games, but I invite you to face: Trivino, Rodney, Familia and Treinen in that order,… https://t.co/5m8uaNOJCgTV / Radio Personality
-
The @paddyajones reverse jinx in actionGOAL! I was falling asleep, they put a shot of Chansiri falling asleep on the screen, then all of a sudden Matias m… https://t.co/VzhITxXrmJBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets