Mets' Jenrry Mejia makes first appearance since lift of lifetime ban
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 2m
Mets reliever Jenrry Mejia is back from his lifetime ban. And he was nearly perfect his first appearance since the ban was lifted, because of course he was.
