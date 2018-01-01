New York Mets

Metsblog
Cut

Mets at Phillies, Thursday at 4:05 p.m.

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 2m

The Mets (51-67) open a five-game series with the Phillies (66-53) with Game 1 of a doubleheader on Thursday at 4:05 p.m.

Tweets