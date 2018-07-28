New York Mets

Mets Merized
28af9ae5-640b-43b1-91b1-d8c6d2d285e5-560x375

Despite Setback, Mets Expect T.J. Rivera to Return in September

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 5m

According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, New York Mets infielder T.J. Rivera is expected to return to the team before the season concludes. The 29-year-old Bronx native underwent UCL reconstr

Tweets