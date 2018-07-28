New York Mets
Despite Setback, Mets Expect T.J. Rivera to Return in September
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 5m
According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, New York Mets infielder T.J. Rivera is expected to return to the team before the season concludes. The 29-year-old Bronx native underwent UCL reconstr
On the @RothenbergLaw Injury Report front, they are looking at Nimmo's left index finger. X-rays to follow.TV / Radio Network
New Post: Nimmo Leaves Game Early With Apparent Hand Injury https://t.co/esPI3AIHYk #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Brandon Nimmo exits game after taking pitch off hand https://t.co/wWNnzp3ZrSTV / Radio Network
Keith Hernandez discusses comments about Ronald Acuna and hitting batters https://t.co/iPJauHgQLqBlogger / Podcaster
Mets' Brandon Nimmo leaves game after taking pitch off hand https://t.co/9Ih0yl6u1FBlogger / Podcaster
Nimmo is receiving X-rays on left index finger.Beat Writer / Columnist
