Rosario slugs second leadoff HR this week
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 3m
PHILADELPHIA -- Before Monday, Amed Rosario had never led off a game with a home run. Now, he's done it twice. Rosario whacked the first pitch of Thursday's game against the Phillies over Citizens Bank Park's center-field fence, giving him two leadoff...
On the @RothenbergLaw Injury Report front, they are looking at Nimmo's left index finger. X-rays to follow.TV / Radio Network
New Post: Nimmo Leaves Game Early With Apparent Hand Injury https://t.co/esPI3AIHYk #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
Brandon Nimmo exits game after taking pitch off hand https://t.co/wWNnzp3ZrSTV / Radio Network
Keith Hernandez discusses comments about Ronald Acuna and hitting batters https://t.co/iPJauHgQLqBlogger / Podcaster
Mets' Brandon Nimmo leaves game after taking pitch off hand https://t.co/9Ih0yl6u1FBlogger / Podcaster
Nimmo is receiving X-rays on left index finger.Beat Writer / Columnist
