New York Mets

Metstradamus
Usatsi_10917428

David Wright Set To Play For The Fourth Time in Five Days Tonight

by: Mike Phillips The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 3m

Slowly but surely, it looks like the New York Mets may get their captain back at some point this season. Third baseman David Wright is going to continue his rehab assignment tonight with High-A St.…

Tweets