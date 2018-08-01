New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Nimmo Leaves Game Early, X-Rays Negative on Index Finger
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 6m
New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo left the game in the third inning on Thursday with an apparent injury to his left hand against the Philadelphia Phillies.The Mets announced that the x-ra
Tweets
-
Mickey Jannis and company take the field and we’re underway in RumbleTown! #LetsRumbleMinors
-
When game one of the Mets-Phils doubleheader is over @FigSNY and I have WB Mason postgame live on @SNYtv.TV / Radio Personality
-
RT @AnthonyDiComo: Dave Eiland, who was the Royals' pitching coach in 2015, had this to say: "I preach all the time about making hitt… https://t.co/UCkFEkWsckBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Kevin Plawecki has reached base five times today with 3 RBI. He has 7 RBI since the 6th inning of last night’s game. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Call helps #LGM Strike 1 should be ball 2 Bot 7 Blevins vs Cabrera 16% call same 2.4in from edgeMisc
-
This is an answer I'm dying to read ...What would you have done @24_7Farnsworth if you had been in Urena's position last night?Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets