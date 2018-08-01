New York Mets

Mets Merized
Brandon-nimmo-1-560x374

Nimmo Leaves Game Early, X-Rays Negative on Index Finger

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo left the game in the third inning on Thursday with an apparent injury to his left hand against the Philadelphia Phillies.The Mets announced that the x-ra

Tweets