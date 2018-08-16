New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Mets score club-record 24 runs in rout of Phils

by: N/A MLB: Mets 47s

PHILADELPHIA -- The Mets, of course, are not this good of an offensive team, because no one is this good of an offensive team. Yet the Mets believe they are better -- perhaps significantly better -- than what they showed over the first four and a half...

Tweets