New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets demolish Phillies, set franchise record for runs scored
by: Michael Bradburn — The Score 3m
The New York Mets dismantled the Philadelphia Phillies during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, setting a franchise record for runs scored in a single game.Winning 24-4, the Mets also became the first team since 1894 to score 24 or more runs and.
Tweets
-
6-2 #Phillies.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @WayneRandazzo: Now that this shellacking is over, give this week’s Rain Delay Theater: The Podcast a listen. Good way to kill time… https://t.co/SPGIyu7yqxTV / Radio Personality
-
Flores with a terrible throw in a rundown and it's 6-2.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
In Game 1 of today's doubleheader, the Mets scored a franchise-record 24 runs. In Game 2, they have allowed two ho… https://t.co/MOUgI0LVgYBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Very clear that the Phillies wanted Wilmer Flores to be the one making the throw home thereBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Mets go crazy with record-setting offensive outburst https://t.co/Yvr8umLlR8 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets