New York Mets

The Score
W768xh576_gettyimages-1017805880

Mets demolish Phillies, set franchise record for runs scored

by: Michael Bradburn The Score 3m

The New York Mets dismantled the Philadelphia Phillies during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader, setting a franchise record for runs scored in a single game.Winning 24-4, the Mets also became the first team since 1894 to score 24 or more runs and.

