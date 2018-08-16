New York Mets

Bautista drives in 7, Mets set record in 24-4 win over Phils

Jose Bautista hit a grand slam and had a career-high seven RBIs and the New York Mets set a franchise record for runs, forcing the Phillies to use two position players for the final three innings of 24-4 victory in the first game of a doubleheader

