24-4! Mets finally give Phillies the sort of beating they got from them back in 1985 - NY Daily News
by: Eric Barrow — NY Daily News 8m
Take that Von Hayes! It took over 33 years but the Mets finally got payback for one of the worst beatings in franchise history. The Mets bludgeoned the Phillies yesterday to the tune of a franchise record 24 runs, beating the hated rivals, 24-4, Thursday,
