Jose Bautista's bench barrage sets RBI record in Mets' 24-4 victory

by: Reuters CBC Sports 10m

Jose Bautista tied a major league record by collecting seven RBI off the bench for the New York Mets, becoming the first major leaguer to reach that total in a game off the bench since John Mayberry on June 26, 1978.

