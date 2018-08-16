New York Mets

Wright making progress on comeback trail

by: N/A MLB: Mets

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- With a full series of Florida State League games under his belt in his most recent rehab assignment, New York Mets captain David Wright is making progress, both in his health and on the diamond. Wright, 35, returned to the FSL...

