New York Mets

North Jersey
Fb7c21b0-4592-4c0e-8a64-32d557358bce-metsdub

Mets set franchise scoring record in first game with Phillies, but fall in nightcap

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 21m

The Mets have scored at least 16 runs in back-to-back games for the first time after beating the Phillies, 24-4. They lost 9-6 in the nightcap.

Tweets