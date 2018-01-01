New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
Hoskins homers again, Phils beat Mets 9-6 to earn split

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 1m

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer, Scott Kingery had a solo shot and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the New York Mets 9-6 on Thursday night to split their doubleheader.

