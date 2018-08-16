New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-15-at-7.27.22-am

Sterling or Scully: the Facebook guys hand in the three worst HR calls in the history of baseball

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 7m

I’m out of town, but my man Nick looked out for me and sent these my way. As you know it was Facebook’s turn to air the games. Here’s Scott Braun with the call… .@Amed_Rosario doesn’t believe in wasting time. ? pic.twitter.com/inDn9zkPLp — New York Mets (

Tweets