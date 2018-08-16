New York Mets

WFAN
Reinheimer-1017873854

Phillies Split Doubleheader, Beat Mets 9-6 In Game 2

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 12m

The Phillies' Rhys Hoskins erased an ugly start with one big swing to hit a three-run homer in game 2 of a doublehearder.

Tweets