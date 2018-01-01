New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
E20c17e6dfd7a5b592640470a30d062e

Phillies use bats to rebound from debacle for doubleheader split with Mets

by: NBC Sports Philadelphia Yahoo Sports 9m

The Phillies regrouped from a rough showing in Game 1 of Thursday's doubleheader to earn a 9-6 win over the Mets in the nightcap for the split. By Jim Salisbury

Tweets