New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
Jerry-blevins-mets

Mets reliever cracks great joke about first career hit

by: Steve DelVecchio Larry Brown Sports 3m

New York Mets reliever Jerry Blevins had one of the most memorable games of his career on Thursday night, and that had nothing to do with anything the veteran accomplished on the mound. The Mets racked up an incredible 25 hits in Thursday's 24-4 win over.

Tweets