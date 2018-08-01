New York Mets
Rosario Shines From Leadoff Spot
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1m
New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario has found himself in the leadoff spot more frequently recently, though without much success, until his big day on Thursday in the doubleheader split vs the Phi
