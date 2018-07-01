New York Mets

MRI Clean on Brandon Nimmo’s Finger

by: Michael Mayer

The New York Mets announced on Friday afternoon that the MRI on Brandon Nimmo's left index finger came back clean. He is sore and day-to-day.Nimmo left the game in the third inning on Thursday

