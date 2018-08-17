New York Mets
Open thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 8/17/18
by: Allison McCague
It’s a battle of two aces on the mound, as Noah Syndergaard takes on Aaron Nola at Citizens Bank Park.
Franco has two career stolen bases before tonight. Alfaro has none.Maikel Franco and Jorge Alfaro entered this game with 0 steals. They both have a stolen base off Plawecki/Syndergaard.Beat Writer / Columnist
Call hurts #LGM Ball 3 should be strike 3 Bot 4 Syndergaar vs Nola 40% call same 0.4in from edgeMisc
Syndergaard getting everything stolen on him except his wallet.Beat Writer / Columnist
Third stolen base of the night for the Phillies. Runners have now stolen 23-of-25 on Syndergaard this year.Beat Writer / Columnist
3 steals against Noah, who has allowed 6 in his last 2 games.Beat Writer / Columnist
