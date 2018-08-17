New York Mets

Bobby Wahl goes on disabled list, not Brandon Nimmo | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura Updated August 17, 2018 8:38 PM Newsday 11s

The reliever has a Grade I right hamstring strain, the outfielder's X-Ray and MRI on his index finger were clean.

