Syndergaard struggles in 5 2/3 innings as Mets fall to Phillies, 4-2

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog

Noah Syndergaard allowed four runs in 5 2/3 innings as the Mets lost to the Phillies 4-2 on Friday at Citizens Bank Park.

