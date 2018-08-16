New York Mets

North Jersey
9567d371-7531-4cd2-a792-70d7dff6fbd0-20180816_szo_sq4_0016

Brandon Nimmo not in Mets lineup Friday, but avoids DL with finger injury

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 6m

An MRI on Brandon Nimmo's left index finger came back clean. He also saw two hand specialists that cleared him.

Tweets