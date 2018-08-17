New York Mets

Nola strikes out 11, pitches Phillies past Mets 4-2

Aaron Nola struck out 11 in seven impressive innings to stay unbeaten at Citizens Bank Park, pitching the Philadelphia Phillies over the New York Mets 4-2

