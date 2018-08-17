New York Mets

Phillies’ Nola Shuts Down Mets, 4-2

Aaron Nola struck out 11 in seven impressive innings to stay unbeaten at Citizens Bank Park, pitching the Philadelphia Phillies past the New York Mets 4-2 on Friday night.

