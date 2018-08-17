New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
The #MetsFansUnited plan is for fans to wear bags on their heads. Really.
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 4m
Holy cow. I mean holy cow. Tonight was the big CONFERENCE CALL with super guest speaker Frank….you know, the guy that lost his shit last year on Opening Day when his train was late. So here’s the plan. They want you to wear a bag over your head to a game
Tweets
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
So from 2013-2016 I went to about 20 Mets games per year. At an average ticket price of $25 that is $500 for the te… https://t.co/yveZmQrPUWBlogger / Podcaster
-
Austin Jackson is our #3 hitter in a year season ticket holders were given the BS line that the Mets thought it was… https://t.co/IxEO1WYHVOBlogger / Podcaster
-
Austin Jackson and Jeff McNeil were responsible for five of the Mets’ six hits in a loss to the Phillies. https://t.co/NRet8ZZ1UDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Simone Biles was unbelievable https://t.co/hKCqucKlZyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Wahl, not Nimmo, goes on disabled list https://t.co/pUhdeSKapI via @NewsdayBeat Writer / Columnist
- More Mets Tweets