New York Mets

Nola strikes out 11, pitches Phillies past Mets 4-2

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 2m

Once Aaron Nola got an early lead, he was home free. Nola struck out 11 in seven impressive innings to stay unbeaten at Citizens Bank Park, pitching the Philadelphia Phillies past the New York Mets 4-2 on Friday night. Asdrubal Cabrera hit an RBI double..

