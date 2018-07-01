New York Mets

Mets Merized
David-peterson-17-560x341

Mets Minors Recap: Peterson Notches Win No. 4 For St. Lucie

by: Mojo Hill Mets Merized Online 11s

El Paso (71-52) 8, Las Vegas (61-63) 2 Box ScorePeter Alonso 1B: 0-for-4, BB, .242/.349/.540Dominic Smith LF: 1-for-5, K, .255/.330/.387Patrick Kivlehan 3B: 1-for-4, HR, RBI, K, .29

