MMN Recap: Peterson Throws Five Scoreless In St. Lucie Victory

by: Daniel Muras Mets Minors 2m

El Paso (71-52) 8, Las Vegas (61-63) 2   Box ScorePeter Alonso 1B: 0-4, BB, .242/.349/.540Dominic Smith LF: 1-5, K, .255/.330/.387Patrick Kivlehan 3B: 1-4, HR, RBI, K, .299/.347/.5

