New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
deGrom goes the distance, shuts down Phils for eighth win
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 5m
Cy Young candidate Jacob deGrom didn't allow an earned run in his third career complete game as the Mets defeated Philadelphia 3-1 in a rain-delayed game at Citizens Bank Park.
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom is up to 204 strikeouts, making him one of four Mets pitchers to record 200+ in at least three seasons… https://t.co/L75cWTHgsUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Chase Chambers believes he has to do whatever he can to prove himself with the @BKCyclones https://t.co/cNSJtvNN8fBlogger / Podcaster
-
Haaaaaave you met, @radolph07? His solo shot in the first gives Brooklyn a 1-0 lead against Hudson Valley heading to the second inning.Minors
-
Key to Jacob deGrom's supporting cast on this day? Jeff McNeil, who did a little bit of everything:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom strengthens Cy Young case with dominant gem https://t.co/iS3iRHal33 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @710WOR: Jacob deGrom-inant! He was spectacular! @WayneRandazzo spoke with him on the postgame show! https://t.co/BCeVSPqfYZTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets