New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Game Recap: deGrom Throws Complete Game Gem, Mets Beat Phils 3-1
by: Tim Ryder — Mets Merized Online 4m
A pair of aces took the mound in the Saturday edition of this five-game series between the New York Mets and the Philadelphia Phillies.Jacob deGrom (7-7, 1.81 ERA) squared off against Jake Arr
Tweets
-
Jacob deGrom is up to 204 strikeouts, making him one of four Mets pitchers to record 200+ in at least three seasons… https://t.co/L75cWTHgsUBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Chase Chambers believes he has to do whatever he can to prove himself with the @BKCyclones https://t.co/cNSJtvNN8fBlogger / Podcaster
-
Haaaaaave you met, @radolph07? His solo shot in the first gives Brooklyn a 1-0 lead against Hudson Valley heading to the second inning.Minors
-
Key to Jacob deGrom's supporting cast on this day? Jeff McNeil, who did a little bit of everything:Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom strengthens Cy Young case with dominant gem https://t.co/iS3iRHal33 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @710WOR: Jacob deGrom-inant! He was spectacular! @WayneRandazzo spoke with him on the postgame show! https://t.co/BCeVSPqfYZTV / Radio Personality
- More Mets Tweets