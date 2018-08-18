New York Mets

The New York Times
Mets 3, Phillies 1: Jacob deGrom Goes the Distance as Mets Top the Phillies

by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS NY Times 4m

The Mets’ ace pitched his first complete game of the season, did not allow an earned run and lowered his E.R.A. to a league-leading 1.71.

