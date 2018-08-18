New York Mets
Mets 3, Phillies 1: Jacob deGrom Goes the Distance as Mets Top the Phillies
by: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS — NY Times 4m
The Mets’ ace pitched his first complete game of the season, did not allow an earned run and lowered his E.R.A. to a league-leading 1.71.
For anyone who thinks this is actually true, it's not. Saw this on the crawl of espn. Couldn't hear the audio so no…
In Jacob deGrom's last 21 starts, he's allowed 23 earned runs. Meanwhile, 23 starting pitch…
The Mets came out on top in the battle of the Jakes thanks to another Cy Young worthy performance from Jacob deGrom.
This hat though.
Mets' Jacob deGrom lowers ERA to 1.71 with complete-game gem.
"The really good ones? The great ones like that? They smell it. They smell it and they go get it." In the thick of…
