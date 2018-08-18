New York Mets

WFAN
Gettyimages-1018943802

DeGrom Pitches Full Game As Mets Defeat Phillies

by: Mets – CBS New York WFAN 6m

Jacob deGrom pitched his first complete game of the season and lowered his major league-leading ERA to 1.71, weathering a rain delay and leading the New York Mets over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday.

