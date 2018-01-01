New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
55387040d14338300a2fd44e847dd49d

Why no Justin Bour vs. Jacob deGrom? Gabe Kapler explains

by: NBC Sports Philadelphia Yahoo Sports 12m

Gabe Kapler explained after Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Mets why he didn't start Justin Bour against Jacob deGrom despite Bour's success vs. righty. By Corey Seidman

Tweets