New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Why no Justin Bour vs. Jacob deGrom? Gabe Kapler explains
by: NBC Sports Philadelphia — Yahoo Sports 12m
Gabe Kapler explained after Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Mets why he didn't start Justin Bour against Jacob deGrom despite Bour's success vs. righty. By Corey Seidman
Tweets
-
Todd Frazier and Michael Conforto returning to where it all began https://t.co/2QAd3H223hBlogger / Podcaster
-
I'm sure Chase Utley had something to do with the walk-off balk.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Interesting development.Dominic Smith, who was not in the lineup for the 51s tonight, will join the Mets. Smith has been playing primarily… https://t.co/KvjHClIoOgBeat Writer / Columnist
-
These late-season #Mets have become pretty interesting. https://t.co/pLEIA9dG3CBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @betsyhelfand: Dominic Smith, who was not in the lineup for the 51s tonight, will join the Mets. Smith has been playing primarily… https://t.co/KvjHClIoOgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @jasoncfry: Watching a master at work, at Faith and Fear in Flushing. #Mets Plus: thoughts on Great American Ball Park, and the… https://t.co/RiYcspIjRfBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets