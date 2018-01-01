New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
MLB trio travels down memory lane in return to Williamsport
by: Jerry Crasnick — ESPN 3m
Sunday's game has extra value for two Mets and a Phillie each making their first trip back since they played in the Little League World Series.
Tweets
-
MLB has granted a 26th man for both teams for today’s #LittleLeagueClassic. Our 26th man will be Dominic Smith. #LLWSOfficial Team Account
-
Tonight's Little League Classic between the Mets and Phillies is most meaningful to Todd Frazier and Michael Confor… https://t.co/Kcuzhrlg8lBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Early word on the street is the Mets have arrived at Williamsport and the little leaguers are flocking in hordes to meet Jack ReinheimerSuper Fan
-
Jacob deGrom was a determined man yesterday. https://t.co/iS3iRHal33 via @nypostsportsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @PlayBall: It's finally here! The @Phillies and @Mets return to their roots at the @MLB #LittleLeagueClassic tonight! https://t.co/wPIy0RyX8lOfficial Team Account
-
Dominic Smith will be rejoining the #Mets today in Williamsport, per @betsyhelfand. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets