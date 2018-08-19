New York Mets
Grace Notes: If Only Her Voice Could Change the Way the Mets Play
by: JAMES BARRON — NY Times 2m
Marysol Castro is the first female public-address announcer for the Mets. In a bizarre season, she considers herself a voice of hope. Or maybe of reason.
