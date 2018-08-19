New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

LIVE from the MLB Little League Classic

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

Before the Mets and Phillies close out their five-game series with the second annual MLB Little League Classic (7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN) at BB&amp;T Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field, the big leaguers will enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime day alongside the stars..

Tweets