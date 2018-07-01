New York Mets

Mets Merized
9ca3885c-4259-44b5-be11-05e6df2025f7-560x373

Moving Oswalt to Pen Further Perpetuates Mets Bad Decisions

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 17s

The Mets once again proved to care more about financials than long-term, sustainable success on Saturday when Mickey Callaway announced the team's plan to move Corey Oswalt to the bullpen in favor

Tweets