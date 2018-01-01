New York Mets

On their way back to New York, Giants release pitcher who no-hit the Mets

Chris Heston's reunion with the Giants didn't go as well as everyone had hoped. After signing a minor league deal with the Giants in January, the 30-year-old right-handed pitcher was recently released by the club.

