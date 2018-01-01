New York Mets
SEE IT: Mets arrive at Little League World Series
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog
The Mets flew into Williamsport, PA on Sunday for their special Little League World Series game against the Phillies. And Little Leaguers were there waiting for them when they arrived.
