New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

deGrom making strong case for NL Cy Young

by: N/A MLB: Mets 8m

The ace of the Yankees staff, Luis Severino, threw 100 pitches on Saturday, didn't make it to the sixth inning and got his 16th win anyway. Because of the lousy month Severino just had, it was treated as if Severino was back on the road to Monument Park..

Tweets