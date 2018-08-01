New York Mets

Mets Merized
Dkhldqyvaaav_ds-560x473

Wright Collects First Two Hits, Bruce Goes 2-for-5

by: Tim Ryder Mets Merized Online 29s

David Wright notched the first two hits of his rehab assignment with Advanced-A St. Lucie on Sunday afternoon.Wright, 35, is attempting to return from multiple major surgeries (neck, back, sho

Tweets