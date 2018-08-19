New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Williamsport evokes fond memories for Frazier

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2m

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- As Todd Frazier walked to the mound on Sunday at the Little League World Series' Howard J. Lamade Stadium, members of the 1998 Toms River, N.J., championship team approached him. Before Frazier arrived in Williamsport, he knew a few..

Tweets