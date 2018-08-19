New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

'Toddfather' sparks 4-run rally as Mets strike first

by: N/A MLB: Mets 14s

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A change in venue did not result in a change of fortunes for the Mets' suddenly scalding offense, which raced out to a 4-0 lead off Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta in the second inning on Sunday at BB&amp;T Ballpark at Historic...

Tweets