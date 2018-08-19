New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2018-08-19-at-7.11.08-pm

Here are the Mets in their Players Choice jerseys at the LLWS

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 41s

Here are the Mets in the uniforms…I like the colors Did MLB waive the No Fraternization rules on Sunday Night or did the Mets majorly violate them? Related

Tweets